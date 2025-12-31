UGC NET Paper Analysis 2026: How was the paper? Check difficulty level, good attempts UGC NET Paper Analysis 2026: As per candidates, Teaching Aptitude was analysed as easy to moderate, Data Interpretation- easy to moderate, Mathematical Reasoning- easy to moderate, while the difficulty level of Research Aptitude, People and Environment, Higher Education System reviewed as moderate.

New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) shift one paper was just concluded, the candidates who had appeared for UGC NET analysed the paper as moderately difficult. The UGC NET shift one paper was held from 9 am to 12 noon, while shift two will be held from 3 PM to 6 PM. UGC NET will be held in multiple shifts till January 7.

As per candidates, Teaching Aptitude was analysed as easy to moderate, Data Interpretation- easy to moderate, Mathematical Reasoning- easy to moderate, while the difficulty level of Research Aptitude, People and Environment, Higher Education System reviewed as moderate. The Reading Comprehension, Communication section was analysed as easy.

UGC NET section-wise analysis 2025

Teaching Aptitude- Moderately easy

Data Interpretation- Moderately easy

Mathematical Reasoning- Moderately easy

ICT- Moderately easy

People and Environment- Moderate

Higher Education System- Moderate

Research Aptitude- Moderate

Reading Comprehension- Easy

Communication- Easy.

Good Attempts

Teaching Aptitude- 3- 4

Data Interpretation- 3

Mathematical Reasoning- 3

ICT- 3- 4

People and Environment- 3

Higher Education System- 3- 4

Research Aptitude- 3

Reading Comprehension- 3- 4.

Communication- 3

UGC NET answer key 2025: How to know marks

UGC NET shift-wise unofficial answer key is available on various portals. The candidates can follow these steps to check and download UGC NET shift-wise unofficial answer key. To download, candidates need to visit the portals having shift-wise answer key, now download it and calculate your marks. Save UGC NET shift-wise unofficial answer key and take a print out.

UGC NET provisional answer key 2025: Release date

UGC NET provisional answer key is likely to be available by third week of January, January 17, a week following the conclusion of exam on January 7. The candidates can check and download UGC NET provisional answer key 2025 on the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Follow these steps to download UGC NET answer key 2025-

Visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on UGC NET answer key 2025 PDF link

UGC NET answer key 2025 PDF will be available for download

Save UGC NET answer key 2025 PDF and take a print out.

UGC NET Result Date 2025

UGC NET result is likely to be declared in February and the scorecard will be available for download on the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

For details on UGC NET, please visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.