UGC NET June 2026: Last date for online application form submission extended | Details inside

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday extended the last date for submission of online application form for UGC- NET June 2026 examination by a day following requests from several candidates for an extension.

Earlier, the date was May 23 but it has been extended to May 24. Similarly, the NTA also said that the last date for fee submission is now May 24, instead of May 23.

The aspirants will be able to make corrections in particulars in their online application forms from May 26 to 28, the NTA said. It also cautioned the candidates to complete the submission of their application form within the extended timeline, as no further extension will be granted under any circumstances.

"Therefore, in continuation to the Public Notices dated 29 April 2026 and 20 May 2026 regarding submission of online application form for UGC-NET June 2026 for (i) 'award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor', (ii) 'appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.' and (iii) ‘admission to Ph.D. only' in Indian universities and colleges, NTA has decided to further extend the last date for submission of online application form for UGC-NET June 2026, enabling the aspiring candidate(s) to apply," NTA's notification read.

Here's how candidates can apply for UGC NET June 2026:

Go to the official website of UGC NET. Click on the link that reads "UGC NET June 2026 Registration". Do the registration using your name, mobile number and email ID. Now, log in using the generated application number and password. Fill the required details. Now, upload the scanned copies of the required documents. Pay the application fees. Review the details and submit the form. Candidates are also advised to download the form for confirmation.

If candidates are facing any problem, then he/ she is advised to contact the NTA on 011- 40759000/011-69227700 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in, the NTA's notification read. It also said that candidates are advised to go to the official website of the NTA at nta.ac.in or ugcnet.nta.nic.in for further clarification regarding the examination.