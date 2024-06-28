UGC-NET exam, cancelled day after its conduct, to be held again | Check new dates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UGC-NET

UGC-NET exam, which was cancelled a day after it was held on June 18, will now be conducted between August 21 and September 4, National Testing Agency announced on Friday (June 28). The announcement comes over a week after the exam was cancelled following the paper leak on darknet.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the cancellation of the UGC-NET (University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test) exam, just a day after it was conducted, citing concerns that the "integrity of the examination may have been compromised." This decision came on Wednesday night after the NTA received reports suggesting potential issues with the June 18 exam.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reaffirmed the government's commitment to maintaining error-free exams. He stated that a high-level committee is being formed to improve the NTA's structure and enhance transparency.

Pradhan on Thursday (June 20) disclosed the reason behind the cancellation of UGC-NET, stating that the decision to call off the exam was taken after it was found that the question paper was leaked on darknet. The dark web, or darknet, is a hidden part of the internet that search engines cannot access. Users on the dark web remain mostly anonymous and untraceable, often using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin for transactions.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, the Minister said, “Soon after it was clear that the UGC-NET question paper on darknet matches the original question paper of UGC-NET, we decided to cancel the examination”.