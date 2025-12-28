UGC NET admit card 2025 out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; how to download

The University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December admit card 2025 has been released, the candidates can check and download UGC NET hall ticket on the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET December exam 2025 is scheduled to be held from December 31.
UGC NET hall ticket link is ugcnet.nta.nic.in and the login credentials to download hall ticket are- application number, password.
- Visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in
- Click on UGC NET December hall ticket PDF link
- Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials
- UGC NET admit card 2025 PDF will be available for download on the screen
- Save UGC NET hall ticket PDF and take a print out.
UGC NET hall ticket 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.
UGC NET subject-wise exam schedule
December 31
Morning shift- Telugu, Tourism Administration and Management, Spanish, Prakrit, Law, Social Work, Kashmiri, Konkani
January 2
Morning Shift- Computer Science and Applications, Library and Information Science, Urdu, Forensic Science, Bengali, Arabic, Bodo, Human Rights and Duties
Afternoon Shift- Sociology, Psychology, Philosophy, Oriya, Yoga, Punjabi, Social Medicine & Community Health, Women Studies
January 3
Morning Shift- Commerce, Sanskrit, Santali, Criminology, Political Science and International/Area Studies, Disaster Management, Museology and Conservation
Afternoon Shift- Geography, Education, Folk Literature, Maithili, Indian Culture, Persian, Comparative Study of Religions
January 5
Morning Shift- English, Sanskrit Traditional Subjects, Anthropology, Adult and Continuing Education, French, Dogri, Russian, Chinese
Afternoon Shift- History, Visual Art, Assamese, Tribal and Regional Languages/Literature, Archaeology, Gujarati, Rajasthani
January 6
Morning Shift- Political Science, Defence and Strategic Studies, Arab Culture and Islamic Studies, Hindu Studies, Nepali, Comparative Literature, Japanese, Sindhi
Afternoon Shift- Hindi, Tamil, Mass Communication and Journalism, Kannada, Malayalam, Manipuri, Indian Knowledge Systems, German
January 7
Morning Shift- Economics and Allied Subjects, Management, Public Administration, Population Studies, Linguistics, Buddhist/Jaina/Gandhian and Peace Studies, Ayurveda Biology, Pali
Afternoon Shift- Environmental Sciences, Home Science, Physical Education, Labour and Social Welfare, Electronic Science, Music, Marathi, Performing Arts (Dance/Drama/Theatre).
For details on NTA UGC NET exam schedule 2025, please visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.