Live UGC NET admit card 2025: UGC NET hall ticket today? Direct link at ugcnet.nta.nic.in UGC NET admit card 2025 Live Updates: UGC NET December exam 2025 is scheduled to be held from December 31, so candidates can expect their hall ticket to be available for download on the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in today, December 27.

New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December admit card 2025 is likely to be released today, December 27. UGC NET December exam 2025 is scheduled to be held from December 31, so candidates can expect their hall ticket to be available for download on the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in today, December 27, 3 to 4 days before the exam.

UGC NET hall ticket link is ugcnet.nta.nic.in and the login credentials to download hall ticket are- application number, password. The candidates can follow these steps to download UGC NET admit card 2025 - to download UGC NET admit card 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in and click on UGC NET hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. UGC NET hall ticket 2025 will appear on the screen for download. Save UGC NET December hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

UGC NET hall ticket 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.