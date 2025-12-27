Advertisement
  3. UGC NET admit card 2025: UGC NET hall ticket today? Direct link at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

  Live UGC NET admit card 2025: UGC NET hall ticket today? Direct link at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET admit card 2025 Live Updates: UGC NET December exam 2025 is scheduled to be held from December 31, so candidates can expect their hall ticket to be available for download on the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in today, December 27.

UGC NET admit card 2025 Live Updates: Download UGC NET hall ticket at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
UGC NET admit card 2025 Live Updates: Download UGC NET hall ticket at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Image Source : ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December admit card 2025 is likely to be released today, December 27. UGC NET December exam 2025 is scheduled to be held from December 31, so candidates can expect their hall ticket to be available for download on the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in today, December 27, 3 to 4 days before the exam. 

UGC NET hall ticket link is ugcnet.nta.nic.in and the login credentials to download hall ticket are- application number, password. The candidates can follow these steps to download UGC NET admit card 2025 - to download UGC NET admit card 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in and click on UGC NET hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. UGC NET hall ticket 2025 will appear on the screen for download. Save UGC NET December hall ticket PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in 
  • Click on UGC NET December hall ticket PDF link
  • Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials
  • UGC NET admit card 2025 PDF will be available for download on the screen
  • Save UGC NET hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

UGC NET hall ticket 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

  • 9:20 AM (IST)Dec 27, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UGC NET hall ticket 2025 today?

    UGC NET hall ticket 2025 is likely to be released today, December 27 on the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The candidates can follow these steps to download UGC NET admit card 2025 - to download UGC NET admit card 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in and click on UGC NET hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. UGC NET hall ticket 2025 will appear on the screen for download. Save UGC NET December hall ticket PDF and take a print out.  

  • 9:02 AM (IST)Dec 27, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 8:48 AM (IST)Dec 27, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UGC NET paper on January 3

    Morning Shift- Commerce, Sanskrit, Santali, Criminology, Political Science and International/Area Studies, Disaster Management, Museology and Conservation

    Afternoon Shift- Geography, Education, Folk Literature, Maithili, Indian Culture, Persian, Comparative Study of Religions. 

  • 8:40 AM (IST)Dec 27, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UGC NET paper on January 2

    Morning Shift- Computer Science and Applications, Library and Information Science, Urdu, Forensic Science, Bengali, Arabic, Bodo, Human Rights and Duties

    Afternoon Shift- Sociology, Psychology, Philosophy, Oriya, Yoga, Punjabi, Social Medicine & Community Health, Women Studies. 

  • 8:31 AM (IST)Dec 27, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UGC NET exam schedule 2025

    UGC NET is scheduled to be held from December 31 to January 7. 

    December 31

    Morning shift- Telugu, Tourism Administration and Management, Spanish, Prakrit, Law, Social Work, Kashmiri, Konkani. 

  • 8:20 AM (IST)Dec 27, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 8:19 AM (IST)Dec 27, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download UGC NET admit card 2025

    The candidates who will appear for UGC NET 2025 can check and download hall ticket on the official website- ugcnet.nta.ac.in. To download UGC NET admit card 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.ac.in and click on UGC NET hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. UGC NET hall ticket 2025 will appear on the screen for download. Save UGC NET December hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

  • 8:18 AM (IST)Dec 27, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 8:17 AM (IST)Dec 27, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 8:16 AM (IST)Dec 27, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

