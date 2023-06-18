UGC NET Admit Card 2023 Phase 2 for June 19-22 exams OUT at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Download here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UGC NET phase 2 admit card released

UGC NET 2023 Phase 2 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the phase-II admit card for University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2023 exam scheduled between June 19 and June 22. The UGC NET phase 2 admit card is hosted on the official website -- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Aspirants need to log in with their application number and date of birth to download the NET phase 2 admit card.

The UGC NET 2023 Phase 2 exam is scheduled on June 19, 20, 21 and 22. The NET exam will be held in online computer based test (CBT) format in two shifts. As per the examination schedule, the phase 2 exams will commence with Education, Geography, and Philosophy papers on June 19, 2023, and will conclude with language papers and other subjects on June 22, 2023.

How to Download UGC NET 2023 Phase 2 Admit Card?

Aspirants can follow the simple steps provided here to download the UGC NET 2023 admit card.

First of all, go to the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Next, click on the UGC NET June 2023 Admit Card link

Enter your login details and click on submit button.

The UGC NET admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the NET admit card and take a printout to carry it with you on the exam day.

