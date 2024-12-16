Telangana schools, colleges closed today for THIS reason

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Telangana schools closed today due to TNPSC Group exam

All schools, and colleges, in Telangana, are closed today, December 16, 2024. This decision was taken in view of the TNPSC Group 2 exam being conducted in more than 1368 centres across the state, including schools and colleges. Since it is a two-day exam, one exam was conducted on Sunday, December 15. Another session of the TNPSC Group 2 exam is being conducted in selected schools and colleges in the state.

According to the data, around 5 lakh candidates registered for this exam. The exam consists of four papers. The first and third papers are being conducted from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second and fourth papers will be conducted from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates appearing in the TNPSC Group 2 exam are required to carry all the documents to the exams centre which include their admit card along with a valid government-issued identification proof such as their Aadhar card or PAN card. Candidates have been also advised to follow all the exam day guidelines mentioned on their hall tickets and in case of any discrepancy report them to the exam authorities.

The Combined Civil Services Examination 2 (Group-2 A Services) services prelims results were announced on December 12. Those who have been shortlisted for the main exam are required to pay Rs 150 as an examination fee (unless exemption of fee is claimed) for Group-IIA Services. The commission has asked candidates to pay the fees and also to exercise their revised option of two district centres where they wish to appear for the Main Written Examination for Group-II A Services, through their registered OTR ID. This facility will remain open from December 14 to December 18, 2024, on the official portal.