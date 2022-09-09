How this Indian startup is easing burden of books from students' shoulders

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE E-books and e-library by Techive have been developed with the sole objective of getting multiple publications on board and allow institutes to make a choice from the various available options.

Heavy books and excessive burden on the shoulders of the students is soon going to be a thing of the past. Efforts have already begun in this direction. Governments at the state and centre have started taking steps to bring digital books into the lives of students. Governments are doing their bit by providing funds and its now time for the private players to step up their game.

E-books for a long have been a peripheral piece of the students reading and learning resource material. Barring the students at the top-notch institutes such as IITs, NITs, and IIMs, students in other educational institutes didn’t have much of a choice.

Techive- a Start-Up India enterprise has recently come up with a first-of-its-kind portal. An e-book marketplace model to sell e-books from numerous publications to individuals and institutions.

“There was this gap in the market that we identified. Institutes were looking to purchase e-books but did not have a choice. Only a select few publishers were offering e-books and that too from their own portal only," said Mudit Mittal Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer, Techive.

E-books and e-library by Techive have been developed with the sole objective of getting multiple publications on board and allow institutes to make a choice from the various available options.

The portal offers two major advantages- It saves the cost for publishers by eradicating the need of getting an own e-books portal developed and secondly it gives access to books from multiple publications to colleges on a common platform.

The trend of e-books is picking up. Earlier it was restricted to leisure reading but now students too have begun to make their choices for educational content. With the option of e-books now available the learning and ever inquisitive students of our country have started working on finding the best combination of print books and e-books and expanding the horizons of their knowledge.