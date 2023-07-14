TANCET 2023 rank list for MBA, MCA courses out, download here

Follow us on Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE TANCET 2023 rank list released

TANCET Rank List 2023: The Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu has started the rank list for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2023 counselling today July 14. Candidates who have registered for the TANCET counselling 2023 can check the rank list on the official website-- tn-mbamca.com. Applicants need to log in with their e-mail ID and password to check the TANCET rank list.

Eligible candidates can submit grievances against the TANCET rank list online upto July 18. "MBA and MCA rank list has been published, request you to log in to check your rank. If there are any queries or Grievances please contact us via email or phone on or before July 18, 2023," reads an official statement.

The TANCET 2023 rank list includes the candidate's name, rank, application number, date of birth, TANCET marks, gender, community and community rank. The rank list has been prepared on the basis of the scores of the candidates in the entrance exam.

How to Check TANCET Rank List 2023

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the TANCET Rank List 2023.

Visit official website at tn-mbamca.com.

Click on the 'TANCET rank list 2023 for MBA, MCA' link on the home page.

Key in the required credentials and the TANCET rank list PDF file will open on the screen.

Check the rank list and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further counselling process.

