Tamil Nadu school holiday: Will schools in Chennai, other districts be closed tomorrow amid heavy rain alert?

Due to intense rainfall across various parts of Tamil Nadu, schools and colleges in Chennai, other districts remain closed on Wednesday, October 22. The schools in Puducherry, Karaikal and some districts in Andhra Pradesh were closed today ahead of a cyclone warning and heavy downpour.

Though there is no official notification on whether schools and colleges will be closed in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, October 23, if the bad weather prevails, the schools, educational institutions are likely to be closed tomorrow.

State-wise schools closure list amid heavy downpour

Tamil Nadu

Amid heavy downpour and red alert issued by IMD, the schools in Chennai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Ranipet and Thoothukudi were shut down today. The schools in these districts are likely to be closed tomorrow due to the bad weather conditions.

Puducherry

The schools in Puducherry and Karaikal were closed today, October 22 following continuous rainfall. There is no official notification on school holidays in the union territory tomorrow.

Andhra Pradesh

The schools in Chittoor, Tirupati, Nellore and Bapatla districts in Andhra Pradesh were closed today, October 22 due to heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Tamil Nadu weather forecast for October 23

North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal: Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at many places

Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Ranipet: Heavy to very heavy rainfall

Vellore, Tirupattur, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore: Heavy rain at isolated places.

A red alert was issued to Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvallur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Ramanathapuram, an official from the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said. Similar alert was sounded for neighbouring Puducherry union territory as well.

According to the official, an orange alert has been sounded for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari. A red alert indicates extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm.