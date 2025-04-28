Surprise inspection in this district finds no class 10 student can write name in English, details here During a surprise inspection, students at the madrassa were asked to write their names in English, but none of them could do it. The authorities have warned the school administration to take immediate action to improve the quality of education. Read on to know more.

New Delhi:

In a surprising turn of events, it is found that none of the students at a madrassa in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh could write their names in English. This revelation came during a surprise inspection by authorities. As a result, a warning notice has been issued to the madrassa, asking the seminary to focus on other subjects besides Arabic and Persian.

According to Qari Irfan, a faculty member at the seminary, there are a total of 15 students in class 10, and of them, 10 were present during Monday's surprise inspection.

"The students asked to write in English are new to this seminary. They are weak in English and could not perform to the satisfaction of the inspecting officials. We will hold separate classes for struggling students," the acting principal (Naib Principal) of the madrassa, Maulana Shamsuddin, told PTI.

District Minority Welfare Officer Sanjay Mishra told PTI that the surprise inspection took place at Jamia Gaziya Sayyadul Uloom, a recognised madrassa in the Badi Takiya area. He also noted that one of the teachers was found absent, which was not recorded in the attendance register. Furthermore, student attendance in the Munshi, Maulvi, and Alim classes was significantly lower than the registered numbers.

During the inspection, class 10 students were asked to write their names and that of the madrassa in English. But none could do it," he claimed and pointed out that the seminary's focus was largely limited to Arabic and Persian studies with little attention to other subjects. This has led to an "alarming" academic situation, the officer said, adding, "Neglecting the broader education of students is playing with their future."

Authorities warned and sent notices to the madrassa management

The authorities have warned the madrassa of strict action if immediate steps are not taken towards improving the quality of education. Notices have been sent to the madrassa management and the absent teacher. Shamsuddin pointed out that besides imparting religious education, the madrassa had provisions for teaching English, Hindi, Mathematics, and Science. "Which is why a science teacher had been appointed. But more emphasis was given to Arabic, Persian, and Urdu rather than these subjects." "However, since the implementation of the NCERT curriculum... we have now started focusing on all subjects. It is better for the children's future that they are not limited to becoming just Alims (religious scholars) but also have opportunities in other fields as well," he said.

Madrassa initiates to improve education quality

In view of the minority welfare officer's warning, "We have now prepared a timetable for teachers to teach all subjects", the acting principal added. About the officer complaining that very few students of Munshi, Maulvi, and Alim classes were in attendance at the seminary, Irfan said the madrassa has enrolled 350 pupils for this academic session so far, and the admissions were still in progress. The student count is expected to increase as admissions continue, the teacher said.