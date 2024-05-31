Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Summer vacation ends in Telangana, Junior Colleges to reopen tomorrow

With the summer vacation concluding on May 31, the junior colleges in Telangana are all set to restart activities for 2024-25 academic year. As per the directive released by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), the junior colleges for the academic year 2024-25 will start tomorrow, June 1, with the classes for first and second-year students commencing from Saturday, June 1.

The board has released a notice in this regard on its official website. As per the notice released by the board, all principals, and management of junior colleges have been instructed to follow the academic calendar. The directive applies to both general and vocational junior colleges to ensure a uniform academic schedule.

The official notice read, 'all the principals, management of Junior Colleges offering two year Intermediate Course and the stakeholders (Students and Parents) of Intermediate Education are hereby informed that the Summer Vacation is going to end on 31-05-2024 (Friday) for all the Junior Colleges. Hence, all the Junior Colleges will reopen on 01-06-2024 (Saturday) for the academic year 2024-25.'

Telangana Schools to open on THIS date!

According to the reports, the summer vacation in Telangana schools will end on June 12 following the academic schedule for the academic year 2024-25. As per the academic calendar, there are a total of 229 working days, with April 23 scheduled as the last day. The summer break began on April 24 and concluded on June 11. The Dussehra holiday falls between October 2 to 14. The pre-final examinations will be from January 22 to 29.

Meanwhile, the Puducherry administration has postponed the reopening of all schools across the state due to extreme heatwave conditions. Initially, the schools were scheduled to reopen on June 6 which is now rescheduled for June 12. this revised timeline applies to all types of schools including government, private institutions, and those affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). This decision has been taken to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff amid the prevailing extreme heat conditions.