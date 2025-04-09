Summer holidays declared for schools in this state: Check when classes will resume? Due to the extreme weather conditions, schools in this state will be closed starting from next month. Parents and students are advised to stay in touch with school authorities for the latest updates.

As summer approaches, several states have announced school holidays or adjusted school timings. Following West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh has now declared summer holidays. According to an official directive, schools in the state will remain closed for 46 days.

All schools including government, government-aided schools, and private schools in the state will remain closed from May 1 to June 15. This decision offers relief for students, allowing them to escape the scorching summer heat and enjoy a much-needed break from their academic responsibilities.

The weather forecast has issued an alert for excessive heat this year. Additionally, the Madhya Pradesh state government has announced the winter vacation schedule along with the summer vacation.

MP school winter vacation schedule out

The state education department has also provided information about Dussehra, Diwali, and the Winter Vacation for 2025. Students and parents can plan accordingly based on the holidays. As per the announcement, the Dussehra holiday will be from October 1 to 3, 2025. Following this, schools will remain closed during the Diwali holidays from October 18 to 23, 2025. Additionally, all schools in MP will be closed from December 31, 2025, to January 4, 2026, for winter vacation.

Will teachers also be on holiday?

Yes, during this period, all school teachers will be on holiday. All government teachers will receive leave for a month, from May 1st to May 31st. Starting in June, they will be required to attend schools to complete any pending work or handle admissions. The government has also provided teachers with the option of participating in professional development training during this time.

When will schools resume?

Students and parents should note that all schools in the state will open on June 16. This will mark the beginning of the new academic year for students. For more details, parents, and students are advised keep in touch with the school authorities.