SSC MTS Result 2024 soon on ssc.gov.in, details on paper 1 cut off

Staff Selection Commission Multi-Tasking Staff or SSC MTS 2024 result and cut off will be released soon. Lakhs of candidates who have attempted in the exam are now waiting for the result and merit list. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their result on the official website-- ssc.gov.in. Check details here.

SSC MTS Result 2024 cut off

The SSC MTS 2024 Result for paper 1 exam will be released along with the SSC MTS Cut Off 2024 on the official website and candidate will be able to check details by logging in to their account. The minimum qualifying marks for general category candidates is 30 per cent, for OBC/EWS is 25 per cent and for other categories is 20 per cent. SSC MTS Exam was conducted for a total of 270 marks which was divided into 2 sessions of 120 and 150 marks. The cut off marks will be released separately for 18-25 years and 18-27 years age group candidates.

SSC MTS Result 2025: How to check

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.gov.in.

On the displayed homepage go to the Result section and click on the MTS tab

Now, click on the notification reading- 'Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) Examination 2024 Candidates provisionally shortlisted to appear in Tier-2' links

Check your result as per the post you applied for

SSC MTS Result 2024 PDF will appear on the screen

Download the result pdf and save it for future references

SSC conducted MTS and Havaldar tier 1 exam on September 30, October 1, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30 and November 11, 13, 14, 2024. The SSC MTS provisional answer key was released on November 29, and now the results are awaited.

Those who clear paper 1 will be shortlisted for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) (only for the post of Havaldar). It is mandatory to clear all the stages to be finally recruited for the post. The recruitment exam is being held for 9583 MTS and Havaldar vacancies, of which 6144 are for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3439 are for Havaldar.