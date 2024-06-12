Schools in Jharkhand to remain closed till June 15 due to extreme heat and heat wave conditions

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jharkhand Schools Closed due to extreme heat

In view of severe heat weather conditions, the government of Jharkhand has decided to close all schools in the state till June 15. Earlier, the government changed the school timings due to heatwave alerts. The classes for KG to Class VIII were scheduled to be conducted from 7 am to 11:30 am, while classes from Class IX onwards were scheduled to be conducted from 7 am to 12 pm till June 15, 2024. As the Temperatures in most parts of Jharkhand hovered above the 40 degrees Celsius mark on Tuesday, with the mercury settling over 45 degrees Celsius in the Palamu region. The administration has now decided to close all schools for the next four days.

As per the order released by the School Education and Literacy Department, government, non-government, aided/non-aided (including minority) and all private schools operating in the state will remain closed from June 12 to June 15 due to extreme heat and heat wave conditions in the state.

The official notice reads, 'extreme heat and heat wave conditions in the state, all categories of government, non-government, aided/non-aided (including minority) and all private schools operating in the state will remain closed from June 12 to June 15'.

According to the weather forecast department, The scorching temperatures are likely to continue in most parts of the state in the next few days.

