Schools in Gautam Budh Nagar to remain closed tomorrow; check when classes will resume

All schools in Gautam Budh Nagar will be closed tomorrow, August 30, in observance of the Dronacharya Mela. The District Magistrate's Office has announced the closure. There will be no extra classes or practice sessions on campus for that day. Students and parents are advised to stay tuned to the school authorities for more details.

The official statement reads, 'This is to inform you that, following official directives from the DM Office, the school will remain closed on Saturday, 31st August 2024, in observance of the Dronacharya Mela. Please note no extra classes and practice sessions will be held on campus for that day.'

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will conduct its last exam of UP Police Constable Exam 2024 on August 31. For the smooth conduct of the exam, schools in 67 districts of Uttar Pradesh will remain closed. The state government is conducting the police recruitment exam 2024 amid tight security that involves biometric verification, including fingerprint and facial recognition.

UP Police recruitment exam aims to fill over 60,000 posts in different police departments. The selection of the candidates will be done based on the candidates' performance in the written test, physical efficiency test and interview. The board scheduled the recruitment exam across five days – 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31 August – in two shifts each day.

Earlier, the exam was conducted on February 17 and 18 which were cancelled following allegations of a paper leak. The Uttar Pradesh State Transport Corporation is providing free bus services to candidates, including complimentary travel on electric buses in several districts.

