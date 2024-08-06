Schools, colleges in Guwahati closed today due to heavy rains; details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Schools and colleges in Guwahati are closed today, August 6th.

All educational institutions, both government and private, including colleges, coaching centres are closed today in the wake of inclement weather. The announcement of the holiday was made by the Kamrup Metropolitan Deputy Commissioner Sumit Sattawan.

The official order reads, 'In view of the situation arising out of the flash floods caused by heavy rains in Guwahati city that occurred on August 5, all educational institutions (both government and private) are hereby declared closed on August 6 within the Guwahati Municipal Corporation area,'.

Normal life disrupted

On August 5, a heavy downpour lasting two hours flooded many areas in the city, especially those under flyovers, causing significant traffic congestion. Assam’s capital, Guwahati, experienced heavy rain on Monday, leading to waterlogging in several areas and inconveniencing commuters and school students. Water accumulation was reported on nearly all peripheral roads in the city, leaving people stranded in their vehicles for hours amid heavy traffic. Office workers, school children, and even ambulances were reportedly stuck until late evening due to flooded roads. Waterlogging was reported in various areas such as Zoo Road, RG Baruah Road, GS Road, Nabin Nagar, Anil Nagar, Hatigaon, Ganeshguri, Hedayetpur, MLA quarters in Dispur, Lachit Nagar, Tarun Nagar, Jyotikuchi, Ghoramara, VIP Road, Rajgarh Road, Jorabat, and Chatribari, among others. After that, the decision was made to close all educational institutions.

Heavy Rainfall alert

The situation improved at some places after midnight, but many areas remained flooded on Tuesday morning. In Guwahati, the road leading to Shillong remained flooded, leaving many vehicles stranded. The Met Department forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland.