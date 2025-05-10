Schools, colleges closed, some shifts to online mode amid India-Pakistan tensions - check complete list This article provides an overview of the states and union territories where schools are closed and conducting online education. Check it out.

New Delhi:

With tension between India and Pakistan forcing the closure of educational institutions, several schools have shifted to an online mode of classes to ensure that the student do not lose their precious academic time. In this article, we have provided the details of the states and union territories where schools are closed and running online classes. Have a look.

Delhi Schools Transition to Online

Prioritising the safety of the students, several private schools in the National Capital moved to online classes on Friday. Institutions like Delhi Public School (DPS) in Vasant Kunj, Indraprastha World School in Paschim Vihar, and Queen Mary School in Model Town decided to conduct virtual classes for the day, as reported by an official from PTI.

Meanwhile, Anupma Singh, Principal of Queen Mary School, noted a decline in student attendance. "We had very few students today as many parents chose not to send their children," she remarked. Some schools that maintained in-person classes increased security measures on their campuses, reported PTI.

West Bengal private schools announce early summer holidays

Following Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee' s directive, several private schools in West Bengal have declared early summer holidays in the wake of the India- Pakistan military conflict. Summer vacations are already underway in state- run and state- aided schools from April 30, owing to the excessive heat.

Schools in Kashmir move to online mode

Several schools in Kashmir are operating classes through online mode in view of the ongoing situation. As the schools have remained closed since May 7, the private schools in the valley started online classes for their students on Friday. However, the government schools have not announced the conduct of online classes. The government has closed all schools, colleges, and universities as a precautionary measure in view of the situation along the borders.

Jammu schools closed

All schools in Jammu have been closed as a precautionary measure.

Leh Schools closed

In view of the prevailing situation, the Leh administration has also closed schools in the district. This closure has been done for two days from May 9 to 10. The Deputy Commissioner has directed to remain vigilant and contact 112 in case of any emergency.

Punjab schools closed

The Punjab government has shut all schools across the state for three days, from May 9 to 11, in view of the current situation. The state is on alert with schools closed in border districts, and leaves of all police personnel cancelled, officials said, a day after India struck terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Haryana Schools closed

The state government of Haryana has also closed schools for Friday and Saturday in Panchkula. ''the administration has issued orders for this'', the Haryana government officially announced.

Darjeeling schools extended summer vacations

Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, Department of Education, Darjeeling, West Bengal, has issued a directive to extend the summer vacation for school students. Considering the present situation, the summer vacation in all primary, upper primary, secondary, higher secondary schools, including SSKRs and MSKs under Gorkhaland Territorial Administration has been rescheduled from May 9 to May 31, the order stated.

All schools, colleges closed in Himachal Pradesh

For the safety of students, schools and colleges in Una district have been ordered to close. This order applies to both government and private educational institutions, including schools, colleges, ITIs, vocational training institutes, and Anganwadi in Una district.

Apart from this, colleges have also been closed in several states. Various exams have been cancelled, including HPCET 2025, COMDEK UGET, Chartered Accountants Final (CA Final) and Intermediate exams, CUET UG 2025. JMI admission test has been cancelled for Jammu and Kashmir students.