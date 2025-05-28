Schools Closed: Summer vacation in this HP district will be split into two parts, when will classes resume? The Education Department of Himachal Pradesh has announced holidays for one of its districts due to heatwave conditions. This decision has been made as a precautionary measure to ensure students' well-being. Scroll down to know more.

In light of the scorching heat, the education department of Himachal Pradesh has taken a significant step to ensure the safety of students. According to a recent order released by the department, summer vacations in Himachal's Una district will be divided into two terms - throughout June and in August.

Summer Vacation Schedule

The department has directed all schools in the district to announce holidays from June 1 to 30 due to the extreme heatwave. Following the revised schedule, all schools in Una will resume on July 1 after one month of closure. Classes will continue until August 2, after which schools will close again for a short break from August 3 to 12.

Previous schedule

Previously, the state government had scheduled summer vacations from June 1 to 8 and then again from July 12 to August 12 for summer-closing schools, said Somlal Dhiman, Deputy Director of Primary Education.

"The temperature in Una during June often soars to 44-45 degrees Celsius. Teachers' unions have been frequently urging the government to either reschedule the holidays or adjust school timings in light of the intense heat. Therefore, this year, the education department has taken a proactive step to offer full relief to the students during the summer season," Dhiman said. He further mentioned that there are a total of 744 government schools in Una district, including 474 primary schools, 84 middle schools, 45 high schools, and 141 senior secondary schools. Thousands of students attend these schools daily.

