  School Holidays Winter Vacation 2026: Check state-wise school closure dates extended due to cold wave

School Holidays Winter Vacation 2026: Check state-wise school closure dates extended due to cold wave

School Holidays Winter Vacation 2026: Winter vacations have been extended in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, other states. Check state-wise winter vacation dates.

Check state-wise winter vacation dates
Check state-wise winter vacation dates
Edited By: Arnab Mitra
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Amid severe cold wave in various parts of North India, winter vacation have been extended in these states. In Uttar Pradesh, all schools including government schools, schools affiliated with ICSE, CBSE will be closed till January 5. In Bihar's Patna, the district administration ordered the closure of schools up to Class 5 till January 5. This includes all private and government schools, as well as pre-schools and Anganwadi centers. 

School Holidays: Check state-wise extended winter vacation dates 

Uttar Pradesh 

All schools in Uttar Pradesh will be closed till January 5 due to cold wave. The government schools, schools affiliated with ICSE, CBSE have been ordered to close until January 5, as instructed by CM Yogi Adityanath.  

Bihar 

Due to extreme cold in Patna, the district administration on Friday ordered the closure of schools up to Class 5 till January 5th. This includes all private and government schools, as well as pre-schools and Anganwadi centers. Academic activities for classes above the fifth grade will be conducted from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm. Special classes/exams conducted for pre-board exams will be exempt from this. 

In other districts of Bihar, schools up to the 8th grade are closed until January 5th, including Banka and Muzaffarpur, where the cold wave is severe. 

Punjab 

The Punjab government has extended the school holidays due to extreme cold, all schools will remain shut till January 7, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains posted on X

Assam 

Due to harsh winter conditions, all schools in Guwahati will remain shut till January 6. The classes will resume on January 7. 

State-Wise winter vacation schedule 

Delhi 

In Delhi, all schools will remain closed from January 1 to 15 due to winter vacations. 

Haryana 

The schools in Haryana will remain closed from January 1 to 15. 

Jammu and Kashmir

Class 1- 8- December 1 to February 28

Class 9- 12- December 11 to February 22.  

School Holiday List 2026 

January 

  • January 1 (Thursday)- New Year 
  • January 14 (Wednesday)- Pongal/ Makar Sankranti 
  • January 23 (Friday)- Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birthday 
  • January 26 (Monday)- Republic Day.  

February 

  • February 14- Saraswati Puja/ Vasant Panchami
  • February 18- Maha Shivratri. 

March 

  • March 4- Holika Dahan 
  • March 5- Holi 
  • March 20- March Equinox. 

April 

  • April 2- Ram Navami 
  • April 6- Maha Shivratri 
  • April 10- Good Friday 
  • April 14- B R Ambedkar Jayanti
  • April 18- Easter.  

May 

  • May 1- Labour Day / Maharashtra Day 
  • May 25- Buddha Purnima.  

June 

June 17- Bakri-Id/ Eid al-Adha. 

July 

July 17- Muharram 

August 

  • August 15- Independence Day 
  • August 19- Raksha Bandhan 
  • August 28- Janmashtami. 

September 

  • September 5- Teachers’ Day 
  • September 23- Onam. 

October 

  • October 2- Gandhi Jayanti 
  • October 19- Dussehra 
  • October 24- Valmiki Jayanti. 

November 

  • November 7- Diwali 
  • November 8- Govardhan Puja 
  • November 9- Bhai Dooj 
  • November 24- Guru Nanak Jayanti. 

December 

December 25- Christmas. 

School Holidays Winter Vacations
