School Holidays Winter Vacation 2026: Check state-wise school closure dates extended due to cold wave

New Delhi:

Amid severe cold wave in various parts of North India, winter vacation have been extended in these states. In Uttar Pradesh, all schools including government schools, schools affiliated with ICSE, CBSE will be closed till January 5. In Bihar's Patna, the district administration ordered the closure of schools up to Class 5 till January 5. This includes all private and government schools, as well as pre-schools and Anganwadi centers.

School Holidays: Check state-wise extended winter vacation dates

Uttar Pradesh

All schools in Uttar Pradesh will be closed till January 5 due to cold wave. The government schools, schools affiliated with ICSE, CBSE have been ordered to close until January 5, as instructed by CM Yogi Adityanath.

Bihar

Due to extreme cold in Patna, the district administration on Friday ordered the closure of schools up to Class 5 till January 5th. This includes all private and government schools, as well as pre-schools and Anganwadi centers. Academic activities for classes above the fifth grade will be conducted from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm. Special classes/exams conducted for pre-board exams will be exempt from this.

In other districts of Bihar, schools up to the 8th grade are closed until January 5th, including Banka and Muzaffarpur, where the cold wave is severe.

Punjab

The Punjab government has extended the school holidays due to extreme cold, all schools will remain shut till January 7, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains posted on X.

Assam

Due to harsh winter conditions, all schools in Guwahati will remain shut till January 6. The classes will resume on January 7.

State-Wise winter vacation schedule

Delhi

In Delhi, all schools will remain closed from January 1 to 15 due to winter vacations.

Haryana

The schools in Haryana will remain closed from January 1 to 15.

Jammu and Kashmir

Class 1- 8- December 1 to February 28

Class 9- 12- December 11 to February 22.

School Holiday List 2026

January

January 1 (Thursday)- New Year

January 14 (Wednesday)- Pongal/ Makar Sankranti

January 23 (Friday)- Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birthday

January 26 (Monday)- Republic Day.

February

February 14- Saraswati Puja/ Vasant Panchami

February 18- Maha Shivratri.

March

March 4- Holika Dahan

March 5- Holi

March 20- March Equinox.

April

April 2- Ram Navami

April 6- Maha Shivratri

April 10- Good Friday

April 14- B R Ambedkar Jayanti

April 18- Easter.

May

May 1- Labour Day / Maharashtra Day

May 25- Buddha Purnima.

June

June 17- Bakri-Id/ Eid al-Adha.

July

July 17- Muharram

August

August 15- Independence Day

August 19- Raksha Bandhan

August 28- Janmashtami.

September

September 5- Teachers’ Day

September 23- Onam.

October

October 2- Gandhi Jayanti

October 19- Dussehra

October 24- Valmiki Jayanti.

November

November 7- Diwali

November 8- Govardhan Puja

November 9- Bhai Dooj

November 24- Guru Nanak Jayanti.

December

December 25- Christmas.

