Patna schools up to Class 5 closed till Jan 5 due to cold wave, timing for higher classes revised

Patna:

Due to extreme cold in Patna, the district administration on Friday ordered the closure of schools up to Class 5 till January 5th. This includes all private and government schools, as well as pre-schools and Anganwadi centers. Academic activities for classes above the fifth grade will be conducted from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm. Special classes/exams conducted for pre-board exams will be exempt from this.

Patna District Magistrate Dr Thyagarajan SM issued an order in this regard and said for students in Class 6 and above, school and college hours have been revised to 10.30 AM to 3.30 PM. The directive, which had originally been valid through January 2, has been extended to January 5.

Earlier, Patna had ordered the closure of schools up to the 8th grade until January 2. Following this, due to the cold wave, it has been decided to close schools up to the 5th grade until January 5th.

Schools closed till Jan 5 in other districts

In the meantime, the Meteorological Department issued a cold wave alert and dense fog for seven districts of the state on Friday. Districts in South Bihar will experience cold wave due to westerly winds. Cold day-like conditions will prevail in some areas of Gopalganj, Siwan, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Saharsa, Madhepura, and Purnia districts. Dense fog is also likely in some areas of North Bihar.