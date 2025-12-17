School holiday declared up to Class 8 in UP's Bareilly due to dense fog, check when classes will open School holiday: In view of the severe cold and persistent fog, all government, aided and private schools from Classes 1 to 8 will remain closed from December 18-20, officials said.

Bareilly:

A school holiday was on Wednesday declared up to Class 8 in UP’s Bareilly due to dense fog. The Bareilly district administration issued an order and said classes will remain shut for next three days, as cold wave and dense fog have been disrupting normal life for the last couple of days. In view of the severe cold and persistent fog, all government, aided and private schools from Classes 1 to 8 will remain closed from December 18-20, officials said.

According to Basic Siksha Adhikari Dr Vinita, the decision was taken on the directions of District Magistrate Avinash Singh.

Strict action against schools for violating order

She warned of strict action against any school found violating the order. However, schools where examinations are already scheduled may conduct them as per the pre-decided programme, she added.

Bareilly and adjoining areas have been covered under a dense blanket of fog, with no sunshine reported on Wednesday. Cold winds intensified the chill, while poor visibility during morning hours slowed traffic and increased the risk of accidents.

Bareilly records coldest day in 10 years

Tuesday was recorded as the coldest day in the district in the last 10 years, with the maximum temperature dropping to 16.3 degrees Celsius. Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Santosh Kumar Singh said the meteorological department has issued an orange alert for dense fog for the next three days, and cold winds from the hills are likely to further aggravate the situation.



The administration has advised people to avoid unnecessary travel and take special care of children and the elderly, as no immediate relief from the cold spell is in sight.

Lucknow school timings revised

The Uttar Pradesh government revised school timings in Lucknow due to dense fog and severe cold conditions. As per an official order, all schools from Class 1 to Class 12 across all education boards will now operate only after 9 am.

The move comes amid a steady drop in temperatures, intense cold and persistent morning fog in the district. Authorities said the decision was taken keeping in mind the health and safety of school-going children during extreme winter conditions.

