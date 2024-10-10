Ratan Tata Life Journey: From education to career, know everything about the man behind Tata legacy

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of one of India's biggest conglomerates, Tata Sons, died at the age of 86 on Wednesday night. The entire nation is mourning his death. He was one of the most influential businessmen in the country who left behind a legacy that has significantly shaped the Indian industry.

His body has been kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai from 10 am to 4 pm for people to pay respects. His funeral will begin at 3.30 pm at Worli crematorium. He is being honoured in India and abroad. Let's take a look at his career and accomplishments.

Grandmother raised Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata was born in Mumbai to Soonu Commissariat and Naval Tata. In 1948, When Ratan Tata was 10 years old, his parents separated, and he was subsequently raised and adopted by his grandmother, Navajbai Tata. He was raised alongside his stepbrother, Noel Tata, who is the son of Naval Tata and Simone Tata.

ALSO READ | Best Books Recommended by Ratan Tata that you must add to your reading list

A look at Ratan Tata's education and career: