Rajasthan: Class 12 paper quizzes students on Congress' achievements; Education Ministry seeks response

The Union Education Ministry on Monday sought comments and inputs from the Rajasthan education department after a Class 12 political science question paper of the Rajasthan Board had six questions about the achievements of the Congress party.

An official of the Ministry of Education sought a report from the Additional Chief Secretary of School Education of the Rajasthan government and said, "I am directed to forward herewith a copy of the news item titled 'Political Science paper of 12th examination of Rajasthan Board paper--6 questions about the achievements of the Congress party' which appeared in a section of the press along with copies of the relevant question paper, which is self-explanatory. I request that the comments/inputs of the State Government on the news item may please be sent to this Department."

Meanwhile, a political row erupted in Rajasthan after it came to light that the Class 12 Political Science examination of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education held on Thursday had six questions on the Congress' achievements.

Some of the questions asked in the 12th board exams were:

'Discuss in brief the Congress as a Social and Ideological Alliance.'

'Which party dominated the first three general elections in India?'

'How many seats did the Congress win in the 1984 Lok Sabha Election?'

'Who gave the slogan 'Garibi Hatao'?'

'The General Election of 1971 proved to be an election for restoration of Congress. Explain the statement.'

'Under what circumstances did the Congress contest the 1967 General Election and what mandate did it get? Explain'

