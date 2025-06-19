QS World University Rankings 2026: PM Modi hails milestone as India achieves record-breaking performance QS World University Rankings 2026: Echoing Prime Minister Modi's remarks, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan underscored the significant expansion of India's presence in global higher education rankings.

New Delhi:

India has delivered its best-ever performance in the QS World University Rankings 2026, with 54 Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) making it to the prestigious global list. The announcement was met with strong praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who called it a reflection of India's transformative education reforms.

Great news for 'education sector': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), celebrated the development, stating that the rankings are a strong indicator of India's growing global academic influence. "The QS World University 2026 Rankings bring great news for our education sector. Our Government is committed to furthering research and innovation ecosystems for the benefit of India's youth,” he said.

PM Modi also emphasised the government's continuous focus on advancing the quality of higher education and research infrastructure in the country.

Positive rise in Indian representation since 2014

Reposting PM Modi's remarks, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted the remarkable growth in India's global academic footprint. From just 11 Indian universities in the QS rankings in 2014, the number has surged to 54 in 2026, an increase of nearly 390 per cent over the last decade.

"This five-fold jump is a testament to the transformative educational reforms ushered in by the Narendra Modi government in the last ten years," said Pradhan, attributing the rise to major policy shifts such as the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

India among top 4 most represented countries

According to the 2026 rankings by QS (Quacquarelli Symonds), India is now the fourth most represented country, behind only the United States (192), the United Kingdom (90), and Mainland China (72). Among G20 nations, India recorded the highest growth in ranked institutions, positioning its education system among the fastest-growing globally.

Top Indian Institutions in 2026 Rankings

IIT Delhi emerged as India's highest-ranked university, climbing 27 spots to reach 123rd globally, up from 150th in 2025. IIT Bombay followed closely at 129th, maintaining its strong international standing. IIT Madras entered the top 200 for the first time, ranking 180th worldwide.

These achievements showcase the increasing recognition of India's premier institutes on the global academic stage.

Transformative reforms driving growth

Pradhan credited the NEP 2020 as a key driver behind India’s rise in global education rankings, describing the policy as a "revolution" in the country's academic landscape. "NEP 2020 is not just changing our educational landscape, it is revolutionising it," he said.

The QS World University Rankings 2026 evaluated more than 1,500 institutions across 106 countries and territories, assessing criteria such as academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, and international collaboration.

Here are some related stories of 'QS World University Rankings 2026'-