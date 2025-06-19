Advertisement
QS World Rankings 2026: India sees record 54 entries, check top 10 Indian Institutes with their rankings

Quacquarelli Symonds has today released the QS World University Rankings 2026, which are based on various parameters, such as academic reputation, faculty-student ratio, research impact, international student diversity, and graduate employability. Scroll down to check details.

QS World Rankings 2026 released
QS World Rankings 2026 released Image Source : SORA/AI
New Delhi:

With 54 institutions, India has achieved its strongest presence yet in the QS World Rankings 2026. This year, India recorded a 390% increase— the highest growth among G20 countries. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has secured the top spot among Indian institutions, ranking 123rd globally— a jump of 27 places from last year's position of 150. IIT Bombay and IIT Madras followed, ranked 129th and 180th, respectively. Notably, IIT Madras entered the global top 200 for the first time.

India holds the fourth position globally

According to the rankings, India now holds the fourth position in terms of the number of institutions featured, behind only the United States (192), the United Kingdom (90), and Mainland China (72). IIT Delhi performed strongly in several indicators, ranking 50th globally in Employer Reputation, 86th in Citations per Faculty, and 142nd in Academic Reputation. Five Indian universities are now among the global top 100 in Employer Reputation, including IIT Bombay and IIT Kanpur. In research impact, India also showed strong gains. Eight Indian institutions made it to the global top 100 for Citations per Faculty, including IISc Bangalore (15th), IIT Kharagpur, and IIT Guwahati.

No Indian University in the top 500

No Indian university features among the top 500 globally for attracting foreign students. Amity University, Noida, achieved the highest among Indian institutions in this metric at 540th, while even top-performing IITs and IISc fall outside the top 1,200.

Here's the top 10 Indian Institutes with their rankings in the QS Rankings

Institute Names Rankings
IIT Delhi 123
IIT Bombay 129
IIT Madras 180
IIT Kharagpur 215
IISc Bangalore 219
IIT Kanpur 222
Delhi University 328
IIT Guwahati 334
IIIT Roorkee 339
Anna University 465

Globally, MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) has emerged as the top institution, followed by Imperial College, London, Stanford University, University of Oxford and Harvard University.

Top News

