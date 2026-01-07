Punjab schools to remain closed till January 13 due to cold wave Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains posted on X, "Taking note of the health and safety of children and staff due to increasing cold and fog in the state, holidays are being declared in all government, aided, recognized, and private schools of the state until January 13."

New Delhi:

Amid severe cold wave in various parts of Punjab, school holidays for all government and private institutions have been extended till January 13. Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains posted on X, "Taking note of the health and safety of children and staff due to increasing cold and fog in the state, holidays are being declared in all government, aided, recognized, and private schools of the state until January 13. Now, all schools in the state will reopen on January 14 as per regular days." The schools in Punjab were earlier scheduled to reopen on January 8.

State-wise winter school holiday list

Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, schools up to Class 8 have been ordered closed in several districts amid cold wave and dense fog conditions. District administrations in the National Capital Region, including Noida and Ghaziabad, have ordered the closure of all schools up to class 8 till January 10 in view of the dense fog and severe cold conditions.

The directive applies to all recognised schools in the district, including those affiliated with the CBSE, ICSE, IB, the Uttar Pradesh Board and other educational boards.

Noida District Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar said in an official order, "The order applies to all recognised schools affiliated with the CBSE, ICSE, IB, the Uttar Pradesh Board and other boards operating in the district. The decision has been taken in compliance with the directions issued by the district magistrate, keeping in mind student safety amid prevailing weather conditions."

"In compliance with the instructions given by the District Magistrate, Ghaziabad, in view of the extreme cold wave in the district, all private schools in Ghaziabad district affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, UP Board, and other boards (from Nursery to Class 8) will remain completely closed for students from January 7, 2026, to January 10, 2026. Therefore, all principals/headmasters of all private schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, UP Board, and other boards are hereby directed to ensure strict compliance with the above orders," the order read.

Delhi

In Delhi, several schools are already observing their scheduled winter vacations, though authorities have indicated that extensions may be considered if severe cold and dense fog continue. Education departments have advised parents and students to stay updated through official notifications issued by district administrations and school authorities, as reopening dates may vary based on local weather conditions.

Tripura

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has announced the closure of all schools in the state from January 6 to 10 due to cold weather conditions. The northeastern state has been reeling under a cold wave over the past one week, with the minimum temperature down by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius from the normal temperature, said an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Agartala centre.

Taking to social media, the chief minister said, "It has been decided to close all schools (govt/govt aided & privately managed) from January 6 to 10 due to extreme cold weather conditions."

Similar weather-related school closures and extended winter breaks have also been announced in states such as Bihar, Assam, Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir.

The move is aimed at safeguarding students from health risks posed by extreme cold and poor visibility, particularly during early morning travel hours.

Dense fog has significantly reduced visibility in the mornings, while temperatures continue to remain below normal. With school buses operating during these hours, authorities raised concerns over student safety, citing unfavourable weather conditions for children’s commute. School administrations have been directed to strictly comply with the orders.