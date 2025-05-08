Punjab govt orders closure of schools, colleges, universities for next three days, confirms education minister The Punjab government has announced the closure of schools, colleges and universities for the next three days. Meanwhile, the leaves of all the government officials and administrators have been called off. Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, West Bengal and Bihar is set to follow the same path.

Chandigarh:

Following Pakistan’s attack on India on the evening of May 8, the Punjab government has announced the closure of schools, colleges and universities for the next three days. Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains confirmed the development. All schools in six border districts of Punjab - Ferozepur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran - have been shut until further orders.

Meanwhile, a blackout was enforced in several districts, including Pathankot, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Mohali, and Gurdaspur in Punjab and the Union Territory of Chandigarh on Thursday evening. Keeping the developments in mind, the Punjab government has decided to close the education institutions.

“Punjab shares a 532-km border with Pakistan. Therefore, the role of the Punjab government becomes extremely crucial during any military tension. All districts near the border have been placed on high alert," Punjab minister Aman Arora said on Wednesday according to PTI.

Earlier in the day, the government issued a notice of the closure of all educational institutions for only two days. However, they confirmed that the government examinations will continue as planned.

“'Pursuant to the approval of the Competent Authority, it is hereby notified that all schools (Public and Private) in Punjab shall remain closed on 9th May, 2025 and 10th May, 2025 (Friday and Saturday). However, examinations scheduled by/on behalf of International Examining bodies (O-Level and A-Level) shall continue as scheduled,” the notice read.

Apart from Punjab - Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, West Bengal and Bihar have also taken the measure as per reports. On the other hand, the abovementioned governments and states have cancelled the leaves of police personnel and administration officials. Meanwhile, the officials of Himachal Pradesh, which shares the border with Punjab, have been briefed about the situation.

“Leaves should be granted only in special circumstances with the approval of the competent authority,” an order issued by the DGP's office in Punjab noted.