PM Internship Scheme 2024: Registration deadline extended - How to apply?

PM Internship Scheme 2024: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has extended the last date of the PM Internship Scheme 2024. Candidates who wish to apply for the various internship positions through this scheme can do so by visiting the official web portal, pminternship.maca.gov.in. According to the latest announcement, the last date for submission of the application form is November 15. Earlier, the deadline for the application is November 10.

PM Internship Scheme 2024: How to apply?

Visit the official website, pminternship.mca.gov.in

Select the 'registration' tab

Fill out the registration form carefully and create credentials

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Select internship options as per your qualification, location and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

How much stipend will be provided?

According to an official statement, the interns will get a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 during their internship period, of which, Rs 500 will be contributed by the host company through their CSR funds, while the remaining Rs 4,500 will be provided by the government. The scheme also adheres to reservation policies for SC/ST/and OBC.

Who is eligible?

To be eligible for this scheme, the candidates should be between the age of 21 and 24 years, have completed their High School or Higher Secondary School and hold an ITI certificate, a diploma from a Polytechnic Institute, or a degree such as BA, BSc, BCom, BCA, BBA, or B Pharma.

This scheme offers a total of 80,000 internship opportunities across 24 sectors, with top companies like Mahindra & Mahindra, L&T, Tata Group, and Jubilant FoodWorks leading the initiative.

Application Fee

There is no registration fee or application fee to apply for PM internship scheme 2024. Candidates can refer to the official website for more updates.