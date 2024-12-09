PM internship scheme 2024 likely to be launched soon: Will students get job after internship?

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY PM internship scheme 2024 likely to be launched soon

The Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme is likely to be released soon. However, the launching date is yet to be announced. The scheme was supposed to have been launched on Monday, December 2, 2024, but has been postponed due to a review of the insights gained from the pilot scheme which aims to provide internship opportunities for 1.25 lakh students at top Indian firms.

The internship scheme was announced in the Union Budget 2024-25 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and, in the longer run of five years, is targeted to provide internship opportunities to one crore students.

Who is eligible?

Candidates between the age group of 21 and 24 years are eligible to apply. The identity of the candidate should be an Indian and should not be engaged in full-time education. Candidates enrolled in online/distance learning programmes are eligible to apply.

What is the Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme (PMIS)?

The Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme is a Government of India initiative aimed at providing internship opportunities to youth in top 500 companies of India. The program offers youth exposure to real-life business environments across sectors, helping them gain valuable skills and work experience. This scheme targets to offer one crore internships to youth over five years.

What is an internship? Why should I enrol myself in an internship program?

The internship is an arrangement between the intern and the company in which the company provides an opportunity to the intern to get training, gain experience and skills within the real-life environment of the business or organization that helps in bridging the gap between academic learning and industry requirements, in turn, assisting enhancement of her/his employability.

What kind of companies will I get to intern with?

Selected candidates will have the opportunity to intern with the top 500 companies from across India. Interning with these industry-leading companies will allow you to gain valuable experience, acquire new skills, and build important professional networks. The Company can also provide internships in its forward and backward supply chain and other companies in its Group or otherwise.

What is the duration of the internship?

Internships under the PM Internship Scheme will be for a duration of one year (12 months).

Will I get a job after my internship?

The PM Internship Scheme provides a valuable opportunity to learn and enhance your skills by working with top companies in India. While the scheme does not guarantee a job upon completion, the knowledge, practical experience, and professional networks you develop during the internship will significantly enhance your career prospects.