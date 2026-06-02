Parliamentary panel slams CBSE: ‘Why was there haste to implement new process to evaluate answer sheets’

New Delhi:

Parliamentary Standing Committee chairman Digvijaya Singh during a meeting with CBSE on Tuesday asked said why it is implementing the new procedure for evaluating answer sheets in haste. The Committee had summoned the CBSE chairman and the School Education Secretary today for a meeting over evaluation of papers.

You have put the future of the students at stake: Digvijaya Singh to CBSE

"Could this not have been implemented a year later, with proper preparation? You have put the future of the students at stake,” Digvijaya Singh asked. Digvijaya Singh told the CBSE Chairman and the Secretary, "I will submit certain questions in writing; I expect a response to each and every one of them."

The slamming from the Parliamentary Standing Committee comes amid growing complaints over alleged technical glitches, discrepancies in evaluation and challenges faced by students during the post-result verification process, prompting lawmakers to seek answers from key education officials.

Ziaur Rahman Barq slams CBSE for displaying undue haste in the matter

In the meantime, Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq also raised pertinent questions before the CBSE Chairman and the Secretary. Ziaur Rahman Barq asked: "Why did you award the contract for evaluating answer sheets to a company that lacked even a basic understanding of the process?"

"Why did the CBSE display such undue haste in this matter? Why were the teachers not provided with proper training in advance," he said. Ziaur Rahman Barq asserted that the responsibility for this negligence lies with the CBSE officials just as much as it does with the company, He also demanded that action be taken against all those involved.

A student was also invited to attend the Committee meeting, where he highlighted several critical flaws and shortcomings directly before the CBSE Chairman and the Secretary.

Responding to this, BJP MP Bhim Singh took a jibe at the CBSE officials, saying: "If you are unable to handle the task yourselves, you should at least appoint this student as your assistant—he would certainly make your job much easier."

CBSE opens portal for verification, re-evaluation of answer sheets

Last week, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had said that the portal for post-result activities, including verification and re-evaluation of answer books, will be operational from June 1. In a statement on X, the board said the decision was taken to ensure a "transparent and glitch-free process" for students applying for verification and re-evaluation of answer books.

"In order to ensure a transparent and glitch-free process for verification and re-evaluation of answer books of students who intend to submit their applications on the Post-Result Activities portal, it has been decided that the designated portal will now be operational from 1st June 2026," the statement said.

The board said the move aims to ensure the "highest standards and protocols of evaluation". "Students who may have queries may reach out to the CBSE Tele-Counseling Helpline- 1800 11 8004 and Email- resultcbse2026@cbseshiksha.in," the board said.

The clarification comes after the board said earlier that the portal for applications for verification and re-evaluation of answer books is expected to go live by May 29. The development comes following concerns raised by some students and parents over the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.The board has faced criticism from students and parents over technical glitches, payment failures and access-related issues during the verification and re-evaluation process.

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