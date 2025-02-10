Pariksha Pe Charcha: Student asks PM Modi who is his motivation, his reply will motivate you

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi addresses students during Pariksha Pe Charcha.

During the Pariksha Pe Charcha discussions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with students and urged them not to take pressure and focus on their studies During the discussion, one of the students asked PM Modi as to who is his motivation and his reply will really melt your heart. PM Modi promptly came up with a reply, saying students like these are his motivation and he draws inspiration from them.

PM Modi urged them to stay focused and not succumb to distractions. Addressing exam-related anxieties, PM Modi asked students to pursue studies for holistic development rather than just academic success.

"Our society is such that low grades create a tense environment in the house... You have pressure, but you have to prepare yourself without worrying about it... And you have to keep challenging yourself," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also encouraged students to express their concerns to someone they trust, rather than keeping it to themselves which could impact their future prospects.

It is important to note that the Pariksha Pe Charcha this time witnessed a fresh format and will feature not just PM Modi but also experts from various fields, making the event more comprehensive session on student well-being.

Earlier School Education and Literacy Secretary Sanjay Kumar had earlier highlighted that the discussion would focus on mental well-being, including stress management, nutrition, and career opportunities in a growing economy.

Pariksha Pe Charcha this time was held at Sunder Nursery in Delhi and the event was marked by candid exchanges, laughter, and lighthearted moments with students. PM Modi shared his experience from his school days, recalling how his teachers tried to improve his handwriting, though their efforts bore little success.