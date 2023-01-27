Follow us on Image Source : PTI Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: PM Modi's Words of Wisdom to avoid addiction to gadgets

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today conducted the sixth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha.' For this special session of PM Modi, around 38 lakh registrations were recorded which is more than two times the registration done last year. Earlier, Union Education Minister during a press conference said that they received around 20 lakh questions from the students for PPC 2023. Today, while interacting with the students, PM Modi gave his own example of how he is rarely seen using a mobile phone. Know here, what tips PM Modi gave to the students to avoid addiction to gadgets.

PM Modi's advise on how to avoid addiction to gadgets

"Don't consider your gadget to be smarter than you" is the advise Prime Minister Narendra Modi has for students to avoid addiction to online games and social media which result in distraction. "Technology fasting" at regular intervals and a demarcated area as a "technology-free zone" in every household will lead to the enhanced joy of life and help children come out of the clutches of slavery of gadgets, the prime minister suggested.

Use gadgets as per your need

Giving his own example that he is rarely seen with a mobile phone, Modi stressed that one should not avoid technology but restrict oneself to the things of utility as per one's need. The prime minister said the first decision is to decide whether you are smart or your gadget is smart. "The problem starts when you start to consider the gadget as smarter than you. One's smartness enables one to utilise the smart gadget smartly and treat them as instruments that help in productivity," he said responding to a question.

Gadgets enslave us

Quoting a study, the prime minister said the average screen time for an Indian is up to six hours. "In such a situation gadget enslaves us. God has given us free will and an independent personality and we should always be conscious about becoming slaves to our gadgets," he said.

PM Modi gave his own example

"I am rarely seen with a mobile phone despite being very active. I keep a definite time for such activities. One should not avoid technology but restrict oneself to the things of utility as per one's need," he added. The prime minister suggested "technology fasting" at regular intervals. He also suggested a demarcated area as a 'technology-free zone’ in every household. "This will lead to the enhanced joy of life and you will come out of the clutches of slavery of gadgets," he said.

