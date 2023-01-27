Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: PM Modi's special session to destress 'Exam Warriors' today

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Hello Exam Warriors! Hope, you all are doing well with your preparations for the board exam 2023. To destress, motivate and inspire you, PM Modi will soon hold his special session 'Pariksha Pe Charcha.' Since 2018, PM Modi conducts 'PPC' once every year to share his valuable thoughts with the exam warriors, teachers and parents to beat exam stress and anxiety. This year, the Pariksha Pe Charcha will be conducted today. Check here for the latest updates and all important details.