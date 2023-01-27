Friday, January 27, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: PM Modi's special session to destress 'Exam Warriors' today
Live now

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: PM Modi's special session to destress 'Exam Warriors' today

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the exam warriors, teachers and parents today at Talkatora Stadium today. Check the latest updates here.

Bhagya Luxmi Written By: Bhagya Luxmi @Bhagya_Luxmi New Delhi Published on: January 27, 2023 10:29 IST
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023, Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 PM Modi, PM Modi, PM Narendra Modi, PPC 2023, PPC
Image Source : INDIA TV Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: PM Modi's special session to destress 'Exam Warriors' today

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Hello Exam Warriors! Hope, you all are doing well with your preparations for the board exam 2023. To destress, motivate and inspire you, PM Modi will soon hold his special session 'Pariksha Pe Charcha.' Since 2018, PM Modi conducts 'PPC' once every year to share his valuable thoughts with the exam warriors, teachers and parents to beat exam stress and anxiety. This year, the Pariksha Pe Charcha will be conducted today. Check here for the latest updates and all important details. 

 

 

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education

Top News

Related Education News

Latest News