Panjab University shut today, exams deferred amid protests

The Panjab University has announced the closure of all teaching, non-teaching and office activities on the campus on Wednesday after a total shutdown call by protesting students. The varsity has also deferred the exams scheduled for today. "This is for the information of the public in general and the students in particular that the exams on November 26, 2025, in examination centres CHD40, CHD41, CHD43 and CHD44 situated on PU campus, Sector 14, and shifted to DAV College, Sector 10, Chandigarh, stand postponed. The fresh dates for the conduct of these exams will be notified later," a PU statement said.

On Monday, PU Vice-Chancellor Renu Vig urged the faculty members to counsel the students who may attempt to disrupt examinations, stating that while the protesters have a democratic right to express dissent, students who wish to appear for examinations have an equal right to do so without obstruction.

PU students, under the banner of Panjab University Bachao Morcha, have called for a complete shutdown of the varsity on Wednesday to press for a schedule for Senate polls. They have warned to shut Gate No. 1 and 2.

On November 10, the students held a massive protest that saw agitators storming the varsity's entry gates and jostling with security personnel. The initial phase of the protest was launched against the Centre's decision to restructure Panjab University's governing bodies -- Senate and Syndicate.

However, the Ministry of Education on November 7 withdrew its October 28 notification for changing the constitution and composition of the Panjab University Senate and Syndicate, following mounting pressure from various political leaders and students.

The students, however, refused to end their agitation, pressing for the announcement of a schedule for the Senate elections, which have not taken place for more than a year.

Representatives of Panjab University students had earlier met the vice-chancellor, who had said the Senate poll schedule had been sent for approval to the chancellor, who is the country's vice-president.

However, the protesting students maintained that until their main demand -- the Senate poll schedule -- is not announced, their protest would continue.

Several political parties from Punjab, including the Aam Aadmi Party, Shiromani Akali Dal, Congress and farmers' bodies such as Samyukta Kisan Morcha, SKM (Non-Political), and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Morcha had extended their support to the students' agitation.

