Odisha school timing changed due to heatwave, check new schedule

Due to the ongoing heatwave, the Odisha government has adjusted the timings for both government and private schools. According to the announcement, all schools statewide will begin morning classes on April 2.

Odisha school new timing schedule

Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari stated that the current school examinations will conclude on March 27. Classes for the new academic session will start on April 2 and will follow morning schedules. Even Anganwadi centers will operate from 7 AM to 9 AM during the summer.

Pujari noted that temperatures have already begun to rise in many areas of the state, a month earlier than usual. Districts such as Boudh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Bolangir, and Sundargarh are facing heatwave conditions, while coastal regions are experiencing humid weather. ''Considering the current situation, we have issued instructions to various departments and district collectors to take proactive measures to address the heatwave,'' Pujari said. The collectors have been authorized to implement necessary actions based on local needs without waiting for government approval, he added.

"In the last 10 years, more than 330 people have died due to sunstroke. We have asked officers to take steps to curb sunstroke deaths," Pujari said, reported PTI.

Drinking facilities to be provided on busy roads

He said drinking water facilities and rest places will be provided on busy roads. "The Panchayati Raj Department has already sanctioned Rs 300 crore for new tube wells in areas with drinking water scarcity. If required, more funds will be allocated," he said. The Energy Department has been asked to avoid power cuts between 11 am and 3 pm, and from 9 pm to 6 am, he added.

Temperature Update

In the last 24 hours, Bolangir town in the western part of the state recorded a temperature of 41.1 degrees Celsius. It was the hottest place in the state. Neighbouring Titlagarh recorded 40.5 degrees Celsius, while it was 40.8 degrees in Jharsuguda and 40.1 degrees in Sundargarh. Forecasting thunderstorms with lightning, the IMD issued an orange warning for Bhadrak, Jharsuguda, Keonjhargarh, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, and Sundargarh districts for Thursday. A yellow warning was issued for Sambalpur, Deogarh, Boudh, Angul and Jajpur districts. The IMD said thunderstorms with lightning, hail and gusty wind were likely in these districts.

(With inputs from PTI)