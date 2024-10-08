Nursing schools to be set up in every district of Nagaland, Health Minister P Paiwang Konyak announces

Follow us on Image Source : X Health Minister P Paiwang Konyak

The Nagaland government has decided to set up nursing schools in every district of the state. The decision has been taken considering the increase in demand for healthcare workers. The announcement was made by the Health Minister P Paiwang Konyak on Tuesday at the platinum jubilee celebration of the School of Nursing in Kohima.

Two medical colleges to be set up

Addressing the event, Konyak revealed that centre has sanctioned two nursing colleges, which will be attached to two medical colleges -- the Nagaland Institute of Medical Science & Research (NIMSR) Kohima and the upcoming Mon Medical College. He said that this would address the workforce shortage, improve accessibility to nursing education and enhance the quality of healthcare in the state.

Considering the increase in demand for nurses both domestically and internationally, the state government is planning to set up nursing schools in all the districts, he said.

Konyak also asked nurses to look for opportunities beyond hospitals, like homecare services and palliative care. Stating that nurses play a critical role in the healthcare system, Konyak said embracing technological advancements is vital as it will enhance their capability, improve patient care and contribute to the evolution of a delivery system in a rapidly changing world.

He also reminded the nurses to be cautious of the ethical and legal considerations related to data security and patient confidentiality as understanding how to navigate these concerns ensures trust and adherence to legal standards. Remembering the former and present faculties of the School of Nursing, Konyak said their commitment to innovation, patient-centred care and academic excellence has set a high standard for nursing education in the state.

Principal Director of Health Motsuthung Patton said nursing is a noble profession that demands dedication, compassion and a deep sense of service to humanity. He also described the nurses as superheroes who work hard every day and night to ensure that people live healthy and happy lives.

