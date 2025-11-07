NTA UGC NET December registration 2025: Last date to apply at ugcnet.nta.ac.in today; details here

The University Grants Commission (UGC)-NET December application process will be closed today, November 7. The candidates who wish to apply for UGC NET can do so on the official website- ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The correction in the particulars in the online application form will be done between November 10 and 12, 2025.
To apply for UGC NET 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.ac.in and click on UGC NET registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay UGC NET application fee and click on submit. Save UGC NET application form PDF and take a print out.
UGC NET December registration 2025: How to apply at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
- Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, nta.ac.in
- Navigate the link to the 'UGC NET 2025 June application form
- Now, register yourself by providing basic details
- On successful registration, proceed with the application form
- Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit
- Take a printout of the UGC NET 2025 June application form for future reference.
UGC NET December 2025 application fee
- General/Unreserved - Rs 1,150
- General-EWS/OBC-NCL - Rs 600
- SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender - Rs 325.
Who can apply for UGC NET 2025 December exam?
General/Unreserved/General-EWS candidates who have secured at least 55 per cent marks in Master’s Degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognized by UGC are eligible for this Test.
UGC NET December Exam Date 2025
UGC NET December exam date 2025 will be intimated later, as per NTA.
Age Limit and Relaxation
- JRF: The candidates should not be above 30 years of age
- Assistant Professor: There is no upper age limit in applying for UGC-NET for Assistant Professor.
- Admission to PhD: There is no upper age limit in applying for UGC-NET for Admission to PhD.
Documents required
- Copy of Board/ University Certificate for Candidate’s Name, Mother’s Name,Father’s Name and Date of Birth
- Type of Identification – Bank A/c passbook with photograph/ Passport Number/Ration Card/Aadhaar Card Number/Voter ID Card Number/ Other Govt ID
- Qualifying Degree Certificate or last semester's marks sheet
- Your mailing address as well as permanent address with pin code
- Four cities for centres of your choice
- Code of UGC- NET Subject
- Code of subject at Post Graduation level
- Code of Post-Graduation Course
- Category Certificate, if applicable
- Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Certificate, if applicable
- Person with Disability (PwD) Certificate, if applicable
- E-mail address and Mobile Number of the candidate
- Scanned images in JPG/JPEG format only.
For details on UGC NET, please visit the official websites- nta.ac.in, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.