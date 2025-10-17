NTA CMAT registration 2026 begins at cmat.nta.nic.in; know how to apply - details here CMAT registration 2026: The candidates who wish to apply for CMAT 2026 can do so on the official website- cmat.nta.nic.in. Check details on CMAT 2026

The National Testing Agency (NTA) Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) registration has started, the candidates who wish to apply for CMAT 2026 can do so on the official website- cmat.nta.nic.in. The online application forms can be submitted on the official website- cmat.nta.nic.in.

The candidates can follow these steps to apply for CMAT 2026. To register for CMAT 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- cmat.nta.nic.in and click on registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save NTA CMAT application form pdf and take a print out.

How to apply for CMAT 2026

Visit the official website of CMAT- cmat.nta.nic.in

Click on 'click here to registration form'

Click on 'new registration'

Now, fill out the form and register yourself by providing essential details

After successful registration, proceed with an application form

Upload documents, pay an application fee and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

CAT 2026: Important dates

Application process dates: October 17 to November 17, 2025

Last date of submission of application fees: November 18 (upto 11:50 pm)

Correction in application form: November 20- 21

CAT exam date: To be announced later on the website

Duration: 180 minutes.

CMAT 2026 application fees

General Male - Rs 2000/- Reserved category candidates, female and third gender - Rs 1000/-

CAT paper pattern 2026

The CMAT 2026 exam date has not been yet announced by the National Testing Agency. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.

CMAT-2025 will be conducted by NTA as three-hour entrance Examination in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode to evaluate the candidates’ ability across various segments like Quantitative Technique and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness and Innovation & Entrepreneurship, for admission to the Management Courses in the Academic Session 2025-26. The medium of question paper shall be in English only.

For details on CMAT 2026, please visit the official websites- nta.ac.in, cmat.nta.nic.in.