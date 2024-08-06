NIRF 2024 rankings to be released on THIS date; check timing

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE NIRF 2024 rankings soon

NIRF 2024 rankings: The Ministry of Education (MoE) is all set to release the NIRF rankings 2024 soon. As per the official website, NIRF rankings for the year 2024 will be released on August 12 at 3 pm. Candidates will be able to access it through the official website of NIRF, nirfindia.org. The announcement of the NIRF rankings 2024 will be made by the Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan during an online event.

The institutes across the country will be ranked in thirteen different categories including overall, universities, colleges, research institutions, engineering, management, pharmacy, medical, dental, law, architecture and planning, agriculture and allied sectors, and innovation.

Innovation category introduced last year

Last year, the 'innovation category' was introduced in the rankings list while the 'agriculture and allied sectors' and 'research institutions' categories and 'research institutions' categories were added to the list in the previous years.

Last year, in the rankings, the Indian Institute of Madras (IIT Madras) continued to maintain its dominance as the top 'overall' category in the country for the fifth consecutive year. Also, the institute achieved the top position in the engineering category for the eighth consecutive year and ranked as the second-best research institute in the country. IIT Delhi secured its rank in third place. Under the 'Universities' category, IISc Bengaluru topped the list, with Jawaharlal Nehru University in second and Jamia Milia Islamia in third.

In the 'Colleges' category, Miranda House secured the top position followed by Hindu College, Delhi and Presidency College, Chennai in the second and third positions respectively.

In the Engineering Category, IIT Madras was first, IIT Delhi was second and IIT Bombay was third. For the management category, IIM Ahmedabad secured the top position, with IIM Bangalore and IIM Kozhikode, coming in second and third respectively.

What is NIRF?

National Institutional Ranking Framework or NIRF is a ranking methodology introduced by the Ministry of Education (formerly known as Ministry of Human Resource Development), to rank the Higher Education Institutions in the country based on certain criteria. The rankings were launched by the ministry on September 29, 2025.