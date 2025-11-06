NIOS exam 2025 scheduled for today postponed due to Bihar assembly elections NIOS exam 2025: NIOS 12th exam 2025 on Physics, History, Environmental Science, Library and Info Science, 10th exam on Painting was scheduled to be held today, but got deferred. The revised dates will soon be announced, NIOS notification mentioned.

New Delhi:

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has postponed the Class 10 and 12 exams 2025 scheduled to be held on Thursday, November 6 due to the Bihar assembly elections. "In view of the Bihar Assembly Elections, administrative and logistics reasons the NIOS exam scheduled to be conducted on November 6 will not be conducted through out India," NIOS notification mentioned.

NIOS 10th and 12th exam 2025 will be concluded on November 18. Check the upcoming papers for NIOS 10th and 12th-

NIOS 10th Time Table 2025

November 7- Science and Technology

November 8- Folk Art

November 10- Urdu, Sanskrit, Indian Sign Language, Bodh Darshan

November 11- English

November 12- Bakery and Confectionery, Cutting and Tailoring, Dress Making, Certificate in Desktop Publishing,

Certificate in Yog, Certificate in Basic Computing (theory), Beauty Culture and Hair Care, Hair Care and Styling

November 13- Home science

November 14- Hindustani Sangeet, Natyakala

November 17- Indian Culture and Heritage, Carnatic Sangeet

November 18- Accountancy, Sanskrit Vyakaran.

NIOS 12th Time Table

November 7- Data Entry Operations

November 12- Biology, Accountancy, Introduction to Law, Military History

November 13- Business Studies, Sanskrit Sahitya

November 14- Urdu, Bharatiya Darshan, Natyakala

November 17- Economics, Bodh Darshan

November 18- House Keeping, Catering Management, Food Processing, Hotel Front Office Operations, Preservation of Fruits & Vegetables, Web Designing & Development, Computer and Office Applications.

For details on NIOS exam 2025, please visit the official website- nios.ac.in.