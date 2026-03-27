NHAI Summer Internship registration 2026: Check eligibility, stipend details, know how to apply

New Delhi:

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invited applications for the two-month "Summer Internship Programme 2026". The NHAI Summer Internship Programme is likely to be held between May 4 and July 5, 2026. The interested candidates can apply for NHAI Summer Internship programme on the official website - internshipsatnhai.digitalindiacorporation.in. The last date to apply for NHAI Summer Internship programme is April 15, 2026.

Eligibility criteria

The eligible candidates include full-time undergraduate and postgraduate students from premier institutions, including top-ranked institutes under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), leading law universities, management institutions, and reputed mass communication institutes, NHAI press release read.

Stipend details

The selected interns will get a stipend of Rs 20,000 per month along with a certificate of completion upon successful completion of the internship.

How to apply for NHAI Summer Internship programme

Students are required to submit their applications online on the official website - internshipsatnhai.digitalindiacorporation.in, providing academic and personal details, and may indicate preferences for project locations where applicable. Institutes will be responsible for verifying and approving student applications on the portal to confirm their enrolment status. Only institute-approved applications will be considered for further selection. Final allocation of interns to projects will be undertaken by NHAI based on preferences and availability.

Visit the official website - internshipsatnhai.digitalindiacorporation.in

Register yourself by providing name, mobile number, mail id, date of birth and password

Once registered, now login with User ID and password

Enter the required details and upload documents

Pay application fees and click on submit

Save NHAI Summer Internship application process pdf and take a print out.

About NHAI Summer Internship Programme

The NHAI Summer Internship Programme will include a wide range of engineering and technical disciplines such as Civil Engineering, Information Technology, Computer Science & Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, and Data Science/Artificial Intelligence, and related disciplines. In addition, the programme has been extended to non-technical streams, including Law (BA LLB), Commerce and Sciences (BA/B.Com/B.Sc), Management (MBA in HR, Finance, Marketing), Mass Communication, and Library Science, thereby broadening participation across diverse academic backgrounds.

Launched in December 2025, NHAI Internship Programme witnessed strong participation, with 244 civil engineering students undertaking the one-month winter internship and 149 students enrolled in the six-month term internship from January till June 2026. Building on this success, the expanded programme will further foster the creation of a skilled workforce for the infrastructure sector.

For details on NHAI Summer Internship programme, please visit the official website - internshipsatnhai.digitalindiacorporation.in.