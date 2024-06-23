Paper leak row: Centre's high-level panel on exam reforms to meet tomorrow, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NEET-UG paper leak row

Paper leak case: Amid the controversy over irregularities in competitive exams, the Union Education Ministry's high-level panel, tasked with suggesting exam reforms and reviewing the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA), will hold a meeting on Monday, sources said.

The NTA, which is under fire over the lapses in the conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) and the University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET), is facing criticism over alleged irregularities in the exams. This resulted in several protests across the country with protestors and political parties demanding to disband the NTA.

"In an expedited action, the panel will have its first meeting tomorrow (Monday). The committee is slated to submit its report within two months. The reforms that recommended will be implemented by the next exam cycle. The panel will also look into the exam calendar and make suggestions," a source said.

Centre sets up high-level panel

Earlier on Saturday, the Education Ministry set up a seven-member panel headed by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Radhakrishnan to review the agency's functioning and recommend exam reforms. The panel will also ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations through the NTA.

The panel will make recommendations on reforms in the mechanism of the examination process, improvement in data security protocols and the structure and functioning of the NTA.

The panel also includes former AIIMS-Delhi director Randeep Guleria, University of Hyderabad Vice-Chancellor BJ Rao, professor emeritus in IIT-Madras' Department of Civil Engineering K Ramamurthy, People Strong co-founder and Karmayogi Bharat board member Pankaj Bansal, IIT-Delhi Dean of Student Affairs Aditya Mittal, and Education Ministry Joint Secretary Govind Jaiswal.

"In order to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations through National Testing Agency (NTA), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education constituted a High-Level Committee of Experts to make recommendations on Reform in mechanism of examination process improvement in data security protocols and structure and functioning of National Testing Agency," the ministry said.

The committee has also been tasked with examining the existing security protocols related to the setting of the papers and other processes for different examinations and making recommendations to enhance the robustness of the system.

NTA conducts NEET-UG retest

The NTA on Sunday conducted a retest for the medical entrance exam for 1,563 candidates earlier awarded grace marks to make up for the loss of time at six centres. At least 750 of the 1,563 candidates who were awarded grace marks in NEET-UG skipped the re-exam, while, 813 candidates appeared for the re-exam, which took place across centres in Chandigarh, Chattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, and Meghalaya.

The retest was conducted at seven centers as mandated by the Supreme Court. Grace marks were awarded to compensate for the lost time at six centers where the exam began late on May 5.

While NEET-UG 2024 is under scrutiny for various irregularities, including alleged paper leaks, the UGC-NET was canceled a day after it was conducted due to inputs received by the ministry indicating that its integrity had been compromised.

