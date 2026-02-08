NEET UG 2026 registrations begin at neet.nta.nic.in: Key changes every applicant must note NEET UG 2026: The NTA has started the application process for NEET UG 2026. This year, several changes have been introduced in the application procedure, including the mandatory live photo capture feature. Let's take a look at what’s new and how these changes will affect candidates.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the application process for NEET UG 2026 for admission to undergraduate medical courses in medical institutions across India. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website. The last date to submit the application is March 8, 2026, and candidates are advised to apply on or before this deadline.

This year, several new rules have been introduced in the application process, which candidates must carefully follow while applying. The major changes are outlined below.

What's new in NEET UG 2026?

The NTA has updated the registration process with key security features:

Aadhaar eKYC: Now required for identity verification.

Now required for identity verification. Live Photo: You must capture a live photo during submission, which is compared to your Aadhaar photo.

You must capture a live photo during submission, which is compared to your Aadhaar photo. City Selection: Exam centers are now assigned based on your provided permanent/present address.

NEET UG 2026: How to apply?

Visit the official website. neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the 'New Registration' link on the homepage.

Fill in the required details to generate an application number and password.

Log in to complete the application form.

Fill in the required details

Upload the required documents

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Take a printout of the completed form for future reference.

Application Fee

General category candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,700 for this examination. General EWS and OBC-NCL candidates will have to pay Rs 1,600 as the application fee. SC, ST, PwBD, and third-gender candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000.

For foreign candidates, the application fee has been fixed at Rs 9,500.

NEET UG 2026 exam date

The NEET UG 2026 examination will be held on May 3, 2026, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam duration will be 180 minutes (three hours). Candidates have been advised to reach their allotted examination centres well in advance to complete all pre-examination formalities.

The NTA has clarified that the NEET UG 2026 application form can be submitted only in online mode. Applications sent through any other mode will not be accepted.

