CTET admit card 2026 at ctet.nic.in likely today; how to download CTET admit card 2026: CBSE CTET is scheduled to be held on February 8, 2026. CBSE CTET hall ticket login credentials are- application number, date of birth.

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December hall ticket 2026 is likely to be released on the official website- ctet.nic.in today (February 5). CBSE CTET is scheduled to be held on February 8, 2026. CBSE CTET hall ticket login credentials are- application number, date of birth.

The candidates can check and download the CBSE CTET hall ticket 2026 on the official website- ctet.nic.in.

Visit the official website- ctet.nic.in

Click on the CBSE CTET hall ticket 2026 PDF link

Enter the application number and date of birth as the required login credentials

CBSE CTET hall ticket 2026 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save the CTET hall ticket PDF and take a printout.

CBSE has also released the CTET December city slip 2026. The CBSE CTET December city slip download login credentials are- application number, date of birth.

CBSE has also released the CBSE CTET December city slip 2026. The CBSE CTET December city slip download login credentials are- application number, date of birth.

CBSE CTET paper pattern 2025

CTET exam is expected to be held in December this year. The CTET exam is divided into two papers. The paper I is for candidates who want to teach in classes I-V, while the paper II is for those who want to teach in classes VI-VIII. The exam consists of 150 MCQs, and there is no negative marking.

What are the subjects for the CTET exam?

For paper I:

Child Development and Pedagogy

Language I and Language II

Mathematics

Environmental Studies

For paper II:

Child Development and Pedagogy

Language I and Language II

Mathematics

Social Studies or Science.

For details on CBSE CTET 2026, please visit the official website- ctet.nic.in.

