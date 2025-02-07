Follow us on Image Source : NTA (X) NEET-UG 2025 medical entrance exam to be conducted on May 4.

NEET-UG exam: As per the National Testing Agency, the NEET-UG medical entrance examination will be conducted on May 4, 2025 (Sunday). The application process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG began on Friday and will conclude on March 7. It is the largest entrance exam in the country in terms of the number of candidates appearing for the test.

In 2024, a record more than 24 lakh candidates took the exam. The NTA conducts the NEET every year for admission into medical colleges. A total of 1,08,000 seats are available for MBSS course. Approximately 56,000 of them are in government hospitals and about 52,000 in private colleges.

Admissions to undergraduate courses in Dentistry, Ayurveda, Unani and Siddha also utilise the results of the NEET for admission. The NTA had last month announced that the crucial exam will continue to be conducted in pen and paper mode. The decision came after detailed deliberations between education and health ministries on whether to conduct the NEET-UG in pen and paper mode or online mode.

In the line of fire over alleged irregularities in NEET and PhD entrance NET, the Centre had in July set up a panel to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations by NTA. According to the high-level panel headed by former ISRO Chief R Radhakrishnan, multi-stage testing for NEET-UG could be a viable possibility that needs to be followed up.

While NEET was last year plagued by several allegations of irregularities, including paper leaks, and litigation, UGC-NET was cancelled as the ministry received inputs that the integrity of the exam had been compromised. Both matters are being probed by the CBI.

NEET UG 2025 registration

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon start the registration procedure for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)- Undergraduate (UG) 2025. All those who are interested in taking admissions to different medical courses will be able to register themselves for the medical entrance exam on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Looking at past year trends, in 2024, the application process took place between February 14 to March 16. The exam was held on May 5. Whereas in 2023, the registrations took place between March 6 and April 6, 2023, and the examination was conducted on May 7. However, the exact date and time of releasing the NEET UG 2025 application form is not disclosed by the medical authority. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates. Once the application process is started, candidates will be able to submit application forms by following the guidelines given below.

How can I register for NEET UG 2025 registration?

NEET UG 2025 registration fee

General: Rs 1,700

General-EWS, OBC-NCL: Rs 1,600

SC, ST, PwBD, third gender: Rs 1,000

For outsiders: Rs 9,500

NEET 2025 exam pattern

The format of the NEET 2025 exam has changed significantly. The exam has been reduced from 200 to 180 minutes and the total number of questions has been reduced from 200 to 180. Furthermore, all of the questions are now required after the optional ones were eliminated. NEET 2025 will take place in a single day and shift using the traditional pen and paper mode. The NEET UG 2025 exam will consist of 90 questions in biology and 45 questions in chemistry and physics.