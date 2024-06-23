NEET UG 2024: 1563 candidates to give re-exam today, check details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

Amid the controversy surrounding irregularities in the NEET-UG examination 2024 has gripped the country's attention, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will today (June 23) administer the retest to 1,563 NEET-UG students after the grace marks awarded to them for the loss of time due to the late commencement of the examination in six centres across India stand cancelled.

An official speaking of the matter informed that the exam would be conducted for over thousand students amid tight surveillance, with top brass from the National Testing Agency and Union Education Ministry also being presented at the centre across six cities, which would commence the re-exam in a single shift from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.



Re-conducting of exam

Moreover, it is pertinent to note that the re-conduct of the NEET-UG exam comes after allegations of irregularities in the medical entrance exam, including paper leaks have been taking centre stage.



Significantly, protest were held in different parts of the country after 67 students achieved perfect scores of 720/720, making them joint toppers. While, another issue that has also come under the scanner is the awarding of grace marks to several students to compensate for loss of time at the exam centre. The protesting students allege this is responsible for the inflated marks.



Meanwhile, now with the re-commencement of the examination, the officials have announced that candidates who opt to take the re-examination, their actual marks in the re-test will only be considered as their final result, while the marks from their previous May 5 test will stand invalid.



Ministry of Educations hands over case to CBI

Further, as the clamor around allegations of paper leaks in the NEET-UG refuses to die down, with the centre also announcing a major crackdown against the accused supposedly involved in compromising the integrity of the examination, the Ministry of Education announced that they have entrusted the matter of alleged irregularities in the NEET (UG) Examination 2024 to the CBI for a comprehensive investigation.

"Certain cases of alleged irregularities, cheating, impersonation, and malpractices have been reported," the statement said.

"For transparency on the conduct of the examination process, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, after a review, has decided to entrust the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for comprehensive investigation", it added.



READ MORE | 'Absolutely disgraceful': Top doctors' body slams govt over postponement of NEET-PG exam

READ MORE | NEET-UG paper leak case: Two teachers detained by ATS from Maharashtra's Latur