NEET UG 2022 exam today: Reporting time, documents to carry, other important details

NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test — Undergraduate (NEET- UG 2022) exam today, wherein many candidates will be appearing. The exam will take place in pen and paper mode today, from 2 pm to 5:30 pm. The examination will be conducted across 497 cities in India, and 14 cities out of India. More than 18 lakh candidates have registered for the NEET UG examination.

As per the NTA NEET 2022 Academic calendar, candidates planning to appear for the medical entrance exam can download the NEET 2022 Admit Card from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Here are some important details to know before appearing for the exam:

Candidates appearing for the NEET UG 2022 exam, must carry their admit cards with them to the examination hall. They must appear or report for the exam on time, as specified in their admit cards. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre after the gate closing time. Candidates are required to carry an ID proof, which must be original and valid and like PAN card/Driving License/VoterID/Passport/Aadhaar Card /Ration Card/ Class 12 Admit Card with Photograph /any other valid photo ID issued by the Government. Candidates must bring a passport-sized photograph(same as uploaded on the Application form pasted on it) for pasting on the specific space in the attendance sheet. One Post Card Size (4”X6”) colour photograph with white background should be pasted on the Proforma downloaded with the Admit Card, which will then be handed over to the invigilator. Candidates should not leave the Room/Hall without handing over their OMR Sheets to the invigilator on duty.

