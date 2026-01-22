NEET PG, MDS exam dates 2026 announced; check schedule NEET PG, MDS exam 2026: NEET MDS is scheduled to be held on May 2, 2026, while NEET PG will be held on August 30, 2026. Check NEET PG, MDS exam schedule 2026.

New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the exam dates for NEET PG, NEET MDS. NEET MDS is scheduled to be held on May 2, 2026, while NEET PG will be held on August 30, 2026.

NEET PG, MDS tentative exam schedule 2026

NEET PG 2026

Cut-off date of completion of internship- September 30

Tentative exam date- Sunday, August 30.

NEET MDS 2026

Cut-off date of completion of internship- May 31

Tentative exam date- Saturday, May 2.

NEET MDS paper pattern

NEET MDS exam will consist of 240 multiple choice questions, each with four answer options in English. Candidates will have a choice of selecting correct/best/most suitable response/answer from the four options presented in each question. The duration of the exam will be three hours. There will be a negative marking of 25 per cent. There will be no deductions for unanswered/ unattempted questions.

NEET PG paper pattern

NEET PG will be held in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, the paper features 200 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). NEET PG will consist of 800 marks, the total duration is 3 hours and 30 minutes. The candidates will be awarded (+4) for correct response, while (-1) for incorrect response.

Who can apply for NEET PG 2026

Any candidate having an MBBS degree from a recognised medical institute, who has completed an internship, is eligible to apply for the NEET PG examination. However, the student should also have a permanent/ provisional registration certificate of the MBBS degree issued by the Medical Council of India.

Who can apply for NEET MDS 2026

To be eligible for NEET MDS 2025, the candidate should have passed BDS or an equivalent degree from a recognized board. Also, the candidate should have done 12-month internship by May 31.

For details on NEET PG, MDS exam 2026, please visit the official website- natboard.edu.in.