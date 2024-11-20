Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY NEET PG counselling: Medical authority releases advisory on fee, training and joining policy | Details

NEET PG counselling: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released an advisory for the candidates who applied for NEET PG 2024 for admission to different postgraduate courses such as MD, MS, DNB post-MBBS and NBEMS diploma. The instructions have been shared for the candidates who are appearing in the NEET PG 2024 counselling. The NEET PG 2024 guidelines include the important topics of the admission procedure such as medical training and reporting requirements, fee payment and submission procedures, refund policies, joining procedures and documentation, etc.

The official notice reads, ''Candidates who wish to report and join NBEMS seats are required to complete the joining formalities at NBEMS Online Portal for Joining and Registration (OPJR) before reporting to the training institute/hospital''.

All the candidates have been advised to thoroughly check the seat matrix, which is made available by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at https://mcc.nic.in/ for each particular round. Candidates can check the details below.

NEET PG counselling Instructions:

Medical Training and Reporting: According to the notice, Candidates are required to report to the allotted medical training institutions after completing the joining procedures. It also states that the medical exam will be performed by the medical board. Candidates will only be allowed to enrol in the course if they pass this test.

Guidelines for Fee Payment and Submission: Once the NBEMS online portal for joining and registration process is completed, the candidates are required to pay the first-year annual course fee. The application payment for counselling can be done online through the official website.

Policy for Refunding Course Fees: According to the notice, the annual course fee can be refunded to those who choose to upgrade their seat in later rounds if their initial seat is retained. However, the amount of the fee will be lost if a candidate withdraws or does not participate, and the seat is not re-assigned in subsequent rounds. Following the counselling procedures, the complete application fee will be refunded within six months.

Documentation and the Joining Process: Candidates will have to produce original documents when they report to their institutions. They will be allowed to enrol in the course following verification.

Training date and reporting hours: The candidate shall join the NBEMS training within the reporting window of the respective round as published by MCC in the counselling schedule. NBEMS training of a candidate shall start from the date of their joining the NBEMS course. Those candidates opting for upgradation shall start their training from the date of their joining the upgraded seat.